Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.420-$2.620 EPS.

NYSE AVA traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $46.46. 458,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,892. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avista will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,831 shares of company stock worth $650,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Avista by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Avista by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Avista by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

