Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

RNA opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

