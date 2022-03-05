Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 425,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.92 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.