Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $167.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.