Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 149.1% in February

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avalon in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalon by 38.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

