AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $2,215.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $22.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $30.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $24.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,048.72.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,168.00 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,968.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,833.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.