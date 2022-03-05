Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $256.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

