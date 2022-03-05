Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Up 203.8% in February

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,357,300 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the January 31st total of 1,105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,714.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QRNNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 8,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.
