Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Up 203.8% in February

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,357,300 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the January 31st total of 1,105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,714.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QRNNF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. 8,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Aurizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

