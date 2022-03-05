Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

BCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Atreca has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atreca by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Atreca by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

