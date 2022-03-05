Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

