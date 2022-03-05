Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

