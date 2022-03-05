Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

