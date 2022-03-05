Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ASHTY stock traded down $20.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.29. 26,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.67. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $220.49 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.55.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

