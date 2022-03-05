Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $29.07 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $29.07 or 0.00073592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 4% against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $970.82 million and $34.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

