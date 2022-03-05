Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

