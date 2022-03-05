Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($162.92) to €146.00 ($164.04) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arkema from €136.00 ($152.81) to €142.00 ($159.55) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY stock traded down $6.32 on Friday, hitting $114.74. 7,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932. Arkema has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.