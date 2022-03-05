Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $67.09 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $292.79 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $307.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.
ARIS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 268,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.56.
