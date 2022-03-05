Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $67.09 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $292.79 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $307.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

ARIS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 268,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.