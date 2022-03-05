Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Down 0.3%

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.23). Approximately 18,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.05 ($0.23).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

