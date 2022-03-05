Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

ARDX stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

