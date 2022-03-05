Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $104.31 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.