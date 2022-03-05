AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APP opened at $50.26 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 718.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $210,476,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $139,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.