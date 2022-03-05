Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average is $159.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

