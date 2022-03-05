Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.21. 2,646,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,378. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.