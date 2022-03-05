Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATRS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

