ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

ANSS stock opened at $311.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.71.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

