Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in February

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $18.75 on Friday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.
