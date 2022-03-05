Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in February

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 460,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $18.75 on Friday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

