Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Sells 61,100 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($52.58), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,212,812.29).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Stephen Pearce bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,899 ($38.90) per share, for a total transaction of £144.95 ($194.49).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,828 ($51.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,117 ($55.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,413.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,071.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.52) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

