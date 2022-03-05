Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stephen Pearce Sells 61,100 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($52.58), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,212,812.29).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 14th, Stephen Pearce bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,899 ($38.90) per share, for a total transaction of £144.95 ($194.49).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,828 ($51.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £51.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,117 ($55.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,413.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,071.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($40.52) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,391.11 ($45.50).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.