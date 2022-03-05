AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $76.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.90 million and the lowest is $75.91 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $71.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.00 million to $313.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $336.89 million, with estimates ranging from $335.28 million to $338.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,093,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 778,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 420,822 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,028,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296,312 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 128,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,152. The company has a market cap of $931.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

