Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 13,478 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7,198.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 950,200 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

