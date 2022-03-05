Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 13,478 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $23.54.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
