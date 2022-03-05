Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.39. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$34.53 and a 52-week high of C$55.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

