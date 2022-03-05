Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE PLAN opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,288,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

