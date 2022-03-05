Analyzing Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) and Its Rivals

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY – Get Rating) is one of 247 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Relay Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -12,012.94% -40.15% -35.78% Relay Therapeutics Competitors -2,238.22% -75.90% -28.02%

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million -$52.41 million -5.29 Relay Therapeutics Competitors $721.23 million $123.16 million -25.56

Relay Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics Competitors 1445 5322 11073 201 2.56

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 141.25%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 110.75%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

