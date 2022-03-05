Analyzing Myers Industries (MYE) and Its Peers

Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Myers Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Myers Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 655 774 39 2.47

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.65%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Myers Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Myers Industries pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Myers Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million $36.77 million 20.75 Myers Industries Competitors $2.40 billion $157.88 million 22.03

Myers Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.19% 15.58% 7.06% Myers Industries Competitors 4.55% 2.47% 4.59%

Risk and Volatility

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.15, indicating that their average share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myers Industries competitors beat Myers Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

