Analyzing Compass (COMP) & Its Rivals

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the "Custom computer programming services" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Compass to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 382 1704 2526 79 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 183.67%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 53.83%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.95 Compass Competitors $2.10 billion $198.98 million 21.60

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81% Compass Competitors -2.74% -4.87% 6.29%

Summary

Compass peers beat Compass on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

