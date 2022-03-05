Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 609.86

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 609.86 ($8.18).
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.18) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
LON:STAN opened at GBX 469.20 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 473.54. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.92).
About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.
