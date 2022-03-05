Analysts Set Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) PT at $40.50

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

RDWR opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.51, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. Radware has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

