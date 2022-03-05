Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,027,406 shares of company stock worth $15,476,737 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 55,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

