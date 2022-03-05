Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

