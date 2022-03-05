Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target at $19.06

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

DREUF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. 2,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

