Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Target Price at $65.00

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CLDX stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,501,000 after acquiring an additional 510,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 172,079 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,384,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

