Analysts Set Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price at $23.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATXS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 31,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,903. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $79.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

