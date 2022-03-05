Analysts Issue Forecasts for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $318.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

