Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $202.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.97 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $840.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock worth $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 223.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

