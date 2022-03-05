Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 26,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

