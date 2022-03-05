Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $16.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.57 to $16.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.76 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $324.26 on Monday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

