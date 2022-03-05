Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,004,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

