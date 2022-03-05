Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report $676.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $731.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $23,077,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 856,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

