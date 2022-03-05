Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($2.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.91). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Hawaiian stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.