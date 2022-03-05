Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

EVLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,428. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.