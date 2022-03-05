Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

